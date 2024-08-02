TD Cowen Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $183.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.95.

EA opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

