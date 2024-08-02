Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
