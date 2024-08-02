Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.41

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $10.13. Team shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 8,743 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $33,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

