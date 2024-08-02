Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.77

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.77 and traded as low as C$64.37. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$65.33, with a volume of 1,353,403 shares traded.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

