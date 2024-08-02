Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $9.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 5766400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $178,225. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

