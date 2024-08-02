Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDS opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

