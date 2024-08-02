Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

