Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Price Performance

TLS opened at $4.00 on Friday. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $287.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telos

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,067.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 503,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,882 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telos

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.