Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.27. 9,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 26,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

