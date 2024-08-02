Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $35.68. Tenable shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 445,126 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Tenable Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

