Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 1311695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,183,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after buying an additional 313,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.