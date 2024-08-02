Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $234.94 and last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 154540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.24.

The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.00.

Tetra Tech’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

