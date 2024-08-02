Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $514,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average of $191.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research upped their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.97.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

