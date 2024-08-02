TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $6.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.75. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TFI International by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

