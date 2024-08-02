The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $10,909,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

