The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2,362.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

