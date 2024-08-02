The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Chemours by 1,510.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Chemours Stock Down 3.6 %

CC stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

