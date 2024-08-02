The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 319,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ SSP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $300.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

