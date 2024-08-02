The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance
GGT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
