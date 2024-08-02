The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

GGT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.