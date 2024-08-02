The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.89

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.04. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 8,719 shares.

The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 182,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 378,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

