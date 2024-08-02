The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.89

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.04. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 8,719 shares.
The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.