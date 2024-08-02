The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $111.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

