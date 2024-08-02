The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $125.24

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.24 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.93). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 148.20 ($1.91), with a volume of 165,617 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.48) to GBX 121 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Gym Group

The Gym Group Price Performance

The Gym Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2,964.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61.

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.