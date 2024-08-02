The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 27th

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.