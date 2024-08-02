The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.87. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

The LGL Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

