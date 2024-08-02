The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.