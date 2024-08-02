The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

