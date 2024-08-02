The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Up 2%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.56 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33). 174,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 163,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The Mission Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £23.62 million, a PE ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 1.41.

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.