The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,128,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 530,325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 490,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Mosaic by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 865,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 351,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

