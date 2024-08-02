The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of ODP worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ODP during the first quarter worth $1,706,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ODP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ODP by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

