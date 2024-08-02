The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Timken were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,247,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

