The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Moderate Buy

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEGRY. Barclays raised The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WEGRY
The Weir Group Price Performance
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.