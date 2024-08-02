The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Moderate Buy

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEGRY. Barclays raised The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

