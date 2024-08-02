Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.89.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

TRI opened at C$220.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$229.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$218.40. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$163.01 and a 12-month high of C$242.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The firm has a market cap of C$99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00. In other news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Also, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243 shares of company stock valued at $208,984. 69.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

