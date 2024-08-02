Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $218.40

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$218.40 and traded as high as C$223.38. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$220.48, with a volume of 743,719 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.89.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$229.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$218.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,243 shares of company stock worth $208,984. Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.



