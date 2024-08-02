Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 564,141 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 244,693 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 2.3 %

TWKS stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

