ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,453 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 362,221 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ThredUp by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 136.2% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 217,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 125,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

