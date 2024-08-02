Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLRY. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

TLRY opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilray by 12.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

