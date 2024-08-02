Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.17% of Timberland Bancorp worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $237,314.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

