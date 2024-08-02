TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Trading Down 5.3 %

TopBuild stock opened at $453.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.13 and its 200-day moving average is $406.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 103.3% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.