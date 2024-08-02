TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.46. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 713 shares.

TOR Minerals International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

