Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $4.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 2.04. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

