Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.16

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $36.06. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 1,782 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2,710.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $512,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.