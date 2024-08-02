Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.16

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $36.06. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 1,782 shares.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
