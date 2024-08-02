Total Energy Services (TOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Total Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.35 million.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.61.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$658,000.00. In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 70,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$658,000.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 815,543 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$7,832,719.63. Insiders acquired 902,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,647,588 over the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.