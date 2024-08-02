ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 1% Higher

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.82. 87,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 119,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.

About ToughBuilt Industries

(Get Free Report)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.