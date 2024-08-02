ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 1% Higher

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.82. 87,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 119,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
