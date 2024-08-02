Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Trading Down 3.7%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.61 and last traded at $42.35. 48,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 34,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $969.72 million during the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.