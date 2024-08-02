Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 2,745 call options.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 19.5 %

Shares of EXK opened at $3.63 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $892.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

