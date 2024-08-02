Traders Purchase High Volume of Etsy Put Options (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 20,488 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 15,749 put options.

Etsy stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

