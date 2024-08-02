Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cameco by 35.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 280,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

