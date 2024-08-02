Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 112,283 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 74,115 call options.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 489.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

