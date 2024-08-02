Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 66,966 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average daily volume of 57,044 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $20,426,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,221.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 246,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,860 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 190,736 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,163,000.

Shares of TNA stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

