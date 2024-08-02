Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 45,786 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.