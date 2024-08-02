Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Trading Up 10%

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $44.99. 2,565,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,179,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 10.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
